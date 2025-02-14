Echo45 Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $135.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.85. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Melius Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

