EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at about $448,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 38.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 49.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 37.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.94.

NYSE:EPR opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.19.

The business also recently declared a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.05%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

