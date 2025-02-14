Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $416.50.

A number of research firms have commented on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Everest Group Price Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $335.77 on Friday. Everest Group has a one year low of $327.37 and a one year high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.23. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Group will post 53.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,588,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Everest Group by 12,263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,766,000 after buying an additional 412,040 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,564,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everest Group by 11,756.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 278,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,987,000 after buying an additional 276,266 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Everest Group by 442.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 308,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,744,000 after buying an additional 251,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

