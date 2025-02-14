Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 1,658.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 7,662.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FELC opened at $34.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

