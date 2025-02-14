Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.87.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

