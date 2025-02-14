Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.95.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average of $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

