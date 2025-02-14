First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Raised to Outperform at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $259.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $218.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.38.

First Solar Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Solar stock opened at $160.34 on Tuesday. First Solar has a 52 week low of $141.70 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $317,399,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 75.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,364 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $523,166,000 after purchasing an additional 904,498 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 17,404.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 722,760 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $127,379,000 after purchasing an additional 718,631 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 961.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 646,310 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $113,906,000 after purchasing an additional 585,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,757.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 546,193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $136,242,000 after purchasing an additional 516,783 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

