Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 658 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $1,888,088,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after buying an additional 4,043,841 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,760,000 after buying an additional 2,535,590 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,669,000 after buying an additional 1,301,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after buying an additional 1,016,289 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $276.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $777.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $278.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.