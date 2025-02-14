Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Getty Realty worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,712 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 198,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 88,253 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 409.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 82,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTY. Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Getty Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $33.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 32.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.68%.

