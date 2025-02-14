Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 51.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.68, for a total transaction of $2,560,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,013,899.56. This represents a 5.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.83.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GPI opened at $484.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $437.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.74. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.77 and a twelve month high of $489.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

