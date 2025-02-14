Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Holdings Lifted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,222 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 71,797 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,257,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $61,375,000 after purchasing an additional 80,567 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 56.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 157,085 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 56,707 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 43,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $487,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,986 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Raymond James downgraded Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $41.56.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,149.13. This trade represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

