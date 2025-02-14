HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Raymond James cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.67.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $321.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.76.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.