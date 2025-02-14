JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENTA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 28.0 %

Shares of ENTA opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 171.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $256,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,370.22. This trade represents a 5.61 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4,933.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

See Also

