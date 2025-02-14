JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Raised by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $276.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $278.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $777.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

