KeyCorp Predicts Steel Dynamics FY2026 Earnings

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a report released on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $12.65 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.22.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $132.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.38 and its 200 day moving average is $126.44. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $104.60 and a 52 week high of $155.56.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $3,184,810.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $16,448,593.80. The trade was a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

