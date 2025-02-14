KFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 914 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $230.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,214 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.