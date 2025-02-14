Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 667 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 333,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITM opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.