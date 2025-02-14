Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,840 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MWA Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 104,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,196,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $77.35 and a 52 week high of $99.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

