Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Jan/Jul alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAJL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 3rd quarter worth $714,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 3rd quarter worth $5,532,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 3rd quarter worth $653,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Stock Up 0.2 %

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Jan/Jul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Jan/Jul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.