Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.3% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $66.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 85.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

