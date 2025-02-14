Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJUL. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 10.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth about $39,794,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 9.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TJUL opened at $28.11 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55.

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

