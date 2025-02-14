Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,560.00 to $3,678.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,429.84.

NYSE AZO opened at $3,470.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,307.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,192.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,680.96 and a 12 month high of $3,484.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $32.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

