Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $88.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $89.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average is $77.47.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,967.19. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $18,274,313.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,275,139.89. This trade represents a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 950,878 shares of company stock valued at $81,229,286 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

