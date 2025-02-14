Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,555 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,863 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3,153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 554,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTI. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

BTI stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

