Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,612,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,604,000. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,457,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 181,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GIGB opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.08. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

