Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,082 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 68.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 159,100.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $86.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $87.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

