Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $421,000 Stock Position in AB US High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HIDV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AB US High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HIDV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.92% of AB US High Dividend ETF worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
AB US High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSEARCA:HIDV opened at $74.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.00. AB US High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.71.
AB US High Dividend ETF Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AB US High Dividend ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for AB US High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB US High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.