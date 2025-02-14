Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $421,000 Stock Position in AB US High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HIDV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AB US High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HIDV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.92% of AB US High Dividend ETF worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AB US High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:HIDV opened at $74.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.00. AB US High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.71.

AB US High Dividend ETF Profile

The AB US High Dividend ETF (HIDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of high dividend-paying companies. Selection is based on a proprietary systemic approach of large- and mid-cap US stocks. HIDV was launched on Mar 22, 2023 and is managed by AllianceBernstein.

