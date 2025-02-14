Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $423,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Seros Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter.

PAPR opened at $37.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

