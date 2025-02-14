Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,449 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $78.17 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.40. The company has a market cap of $353.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

