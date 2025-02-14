Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $453,000 Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,327,000 after purchasing an additional 60,414 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 28.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,401,000 after purchasing an additional 283,540 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 33.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $214.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of -859.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $255.00.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $741,784.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,603.20. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $573,516.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,828,542.08. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.63.

View Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.