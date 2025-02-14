Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10,714.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 834,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,658,000 after buying an additional 826,482 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,321,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,669,000 after buying an additional 806,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,352,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,990,000 after buying an additional 417,635 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,266,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,405,000 after buying an additional 396,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,036,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,931,000 after buying an additional 377,456 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $95.58 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.34 and a 52 week high of $100.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average of $94.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

