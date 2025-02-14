Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

DOV opened at $202.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.23 and a 200-day moving average of $191.50. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $159.23 and a 52-week high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.59%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

