Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4,959.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $766.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.