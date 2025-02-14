Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $503,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 123,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,214,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,048,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $68,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,218,158.14. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.58, for a total value of $809,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,844,745.04. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,417,704 shares of company stock worth $187,654,829 over the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.4 %

Airbnb stock opened at $141.04 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Phillip Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.