Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,956 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 73.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 231.8% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.3932 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.08%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

