Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $11,565,536.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,717.80. This represents a 62.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,129.15. This represents a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,871 shares of company stock worth $14,586,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $105.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.74. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $90.04 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.95.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

