Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGNG. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000.

CGNG stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $26.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40.

