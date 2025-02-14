Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $519,000 in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 146.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pareto Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GOGL opened at $9.35 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.