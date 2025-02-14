Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAUG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 8,488.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of UAUG opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $225.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

