Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October (NYSEARCA:ZOCT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October (NYSEARCA:ZOCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZOCT. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $982,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA:ZOCT opened at $25.54 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.37.

