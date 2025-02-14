Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 856 Shares of AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of AB High Yield ETF worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYFI. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $463,000.

Shares of HYFI opened at $37.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. AB High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $38.79.

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

