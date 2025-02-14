Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ITWO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ITWO – Free Report) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $975,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,210,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,210,000.

NYSEARCA ITWO opened at $40.20 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $44.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

