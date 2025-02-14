Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 680,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,813,000 after purchasing an additional 258,916 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $35.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

