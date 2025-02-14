Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Shares of BABA opened at $119.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $119.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

