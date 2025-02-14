Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 183,729 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 183,729 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get DHT alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth approximately $55,472,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 10.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,193,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $266,849,000 after buying an additional 2,195,916 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 1,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 624,266 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth $5,004,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in DHT by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,102,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,194,000 after purchasing an additional 284,900 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHT. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DHT from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on DHT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DHT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

DHT Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DHT stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of -0.39.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DHT had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 31.72%. Analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

About DHT

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.