Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,554 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,554 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000.

NYSEARCA:AAPR opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF — 2 Yr to April 2026 (AAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

