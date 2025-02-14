Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 376 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 894.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 643.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $30.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

