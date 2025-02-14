Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,556 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth $412,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 47,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 269,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,295,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

OMFL opened at $57.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.