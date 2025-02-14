Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 630 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $730,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $128.94 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.38.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

