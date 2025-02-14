Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,621 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,621 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWV opened at $348.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.86 and its 200 day moving average is $330.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $282.38 and a 12-month high of $349.54.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

